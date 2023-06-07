Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,848 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Invesco Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.