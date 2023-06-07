Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 516 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $73,070.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 2.1 %

RDN opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.