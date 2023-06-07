Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.60. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $271.39.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

