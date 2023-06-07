Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,690 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

