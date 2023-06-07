Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 93,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.