Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,781 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 639,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after buying an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 305,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
