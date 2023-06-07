Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,781 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 639,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,147,000 after buying an additional 752,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 305,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Core & Main Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.