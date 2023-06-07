Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 50,196 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,196 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 171,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

SWN stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

