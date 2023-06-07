Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 142.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veritiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 59.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $115.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.56.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. Analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

VRTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

