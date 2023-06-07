Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.14. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

