Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 26,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,927,666.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,710,322 shares in the company, valued at $123,707,590.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,123 shares of company stock worth $5,480,125 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

