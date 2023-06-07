Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in ABB by 62.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

