Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $59,437,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 127,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

