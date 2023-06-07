Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,911 shares of company stock valued at $842,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

