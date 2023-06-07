Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 491.19 and a beta of 1.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry West sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $276,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,876 shares of company stock worth $8,377,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

