Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,893 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX stock opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.75. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

