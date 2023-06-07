Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

