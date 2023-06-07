Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 285,705 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

