Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KNX opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.