Franklin Resources Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

