Franklin Resources Inc. Has $788,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Citigroup began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.