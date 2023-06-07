Franklin Resources Inc. Has $802,000 Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of WFG opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.