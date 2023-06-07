Franklin Resources Inc. Has $813,000 Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,302,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 175,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

