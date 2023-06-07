Franklin Resources Inc. Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,485.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 972,440 shares of company stock worth $59,502,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

