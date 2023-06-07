Franklin Resources Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

