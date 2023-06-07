Franklin Resources Inc. Has $931,000 Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.07. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

