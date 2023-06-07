Franklin Resources Inc. Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRT opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

