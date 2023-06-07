Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

