Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

