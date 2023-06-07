Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after acquiring an additional 207,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,827,000 after acquiring an additional 294,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after acquiring an additional 997,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.30.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.2 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

