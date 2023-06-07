Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,220. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

