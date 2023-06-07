Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,859 shares of company stock worth $977,087. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

