Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Copa by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Stock Performance
NYSE CPA opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22.
Copa Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
