Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after buying an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $19,681,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $15,486,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 337.1% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 276,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 213,473 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

Insider Activity

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

