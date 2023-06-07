Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,945 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 696,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Geospace Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Geospace Technologies Profile

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

