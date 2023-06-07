Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,094,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 756,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of U-Haul by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 223,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U-Haul stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. U-Haul Holding has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,609.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

