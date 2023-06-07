Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $981,000 Investment in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter.

FLTW opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $40.02.

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

