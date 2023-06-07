Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

