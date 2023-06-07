Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,882 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,503 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.