Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,079,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,774,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

NTES opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

