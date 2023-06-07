Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,578 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALCO. Towerview LLC grew its position in Alico by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 86,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alico by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alico by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alico by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alico by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Alico Stock Performance

Alico Dividend Announcement

ALCO stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

About Alico

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.