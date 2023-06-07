Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Shares of COKE stock opened at $682.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $600.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $694.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.