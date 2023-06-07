Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 114,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $83,653. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

