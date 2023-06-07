Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 231.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

