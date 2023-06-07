Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,960,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 994.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kohl’s Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -465.11%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

