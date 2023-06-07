Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,261 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.35. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

