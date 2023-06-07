Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKR opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

