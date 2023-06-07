Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 210,604 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210,604 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $370.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.23. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.