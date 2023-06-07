Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

