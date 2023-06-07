Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,775 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 126,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $4,675,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.