Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Increases Dividend

NSP opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

